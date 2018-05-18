OWLS plans picket May 22 outside Janus event in Bellevue

The following is from Organized Workers for Labor Solidarity:

BELLEVUE, Wash. — On Tuesday, May 22, Organized Workers for Labor Solidarity (OWLS) will hold a labor-community informational picket to “Shame the Freeloader,” Mark Janus, who is a featured speaker of the Washington Policy Center at their “Solutions Summit.” The picket is from 7 to 8:30 a.m., at the Hyatt Regency Bellevue, 900 Bellevue Way.

Mark Janus is the lead plaintiff in the case Janus vs. AFSCME, which seeks to impose anti-labor, open shop laws on public sector unions. Called “Right to Work,” these laws encourage individuals to freeload on their unions and co-workers by enabling them to “opt out” of paying union dues. Under “Right to Work,” individuals who do not pay dues are still able to enjoy the benefits of representation and collective bargaining agreements.

Washington Policy Center is a supporter of Janus and the lawsuit, which was heard before the U.S. Supreme Court in January. A decision is expected soon. The agenda of the Washington Policy Center includes promoting the expansion of anti-labor laws and charter schools, and tax reform in favor of wealthy individuals and big businesses.

Organized Workers for Labor Solidarity (OWLS) is an open, multiracial organization of labor activists formed to forge solidarity across union lines, revive labor’s fighting spirit, and promote the unionization of all workers, especially the lowest paid.