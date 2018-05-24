Participate in the Labor Archives of WA’s Labor Records Survey

SEATTLE (May 24, 2018) — The Labor Archives of Washington (LAW) at the University of Washington Libraries Special Collections invites all labor organization officers and office managers to participate in the Washington State Labor Records Survey, collecting information about the historical records created and kept by your organization and its members.

Your organization’s participation will help give the LAW broader knowledge about where records documenting labor history in the state currently reside, enable LAW to gauge where its services may be needed to help labor organizations with records management issues and preservation of these records, and make valuable connections with members of Washington’s labor community.

Your organization is making history every day, and LAW wants to ensure these essential contributions to the labor movement and efforts towards social justice are preserved for future generations.

To complete the survey online, follow this link to the survey on Survey Monkey. LAW staff is also happy to speak with you over the phone or mail you a paper form, if you prefer. Just contact Assistant Labor Archivist, Crystal Rodgers at rodgercr@uw.edu or 206-685-6903. The deadline to complete the survey is July 31, 2018.

Thank you for your participation in this important effort.