Register for National Single Payer Strategy Conference June 22-24

MINNEAPOLIS — Registration is now open for the National Single Payer Strategy Conference in Minneapolis on June 22 through 24. The theme of this year’s conference, which is jointly sponsored by the Labor Campaign for Single Payer and Healthcare NOW, is “Building a Pathway to Victory.” Participants will be help shape the launch of a national campaign to win Medicare for All by building momentum all the way through the 2020 elections.

The conference convenes at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 22 at the Radisson Blu Ballroom in downtown Minneapolis with a reception and an opening plenary. The local host committee, led by the Minnesota Nurses Association, is hatching plans for a street action earlier Friday afternoon for those who can arrive early. On Saturday and Sunday there will be a series of plenaries, workshops and strategic discussions. The conference will adjourn no later than noon on Sunday, June 24.

An early bird registration fee of $90 is in effect through Wednesday, May 9. Thereafter, the registration fee will be $100. Registration includes the Friday evening reception, continental breakfast on Saturday and Sunday and lunch on Saturday. Scholarships are available. Contact organizers@laborforsinglepayer.org if you wish to apply for one.

Learn more at the Facebook event page. Take advantage of the early registration fee and register today.