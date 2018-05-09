Be like Malikia; Apply now for a 2018 Union Summer paid internship

SEATTLE (May 9, 2018) — The May 22 deadline to apply for Union Summer paid internships is fast approaching. If you or anyone you know is interested in working for social change, apply now! (See details below.)

Malikia Antonio sure is glad she did.

“I learned so much,” said Malikia, a 2017 Union Summer intern who worked with MLK Labor’s council staff and officers. “They started by asking me what I wanted to learn. And then they made sure I got everything I wanted to learn — from organizing to field mobilization to politics. It really opened to my eyes to what I could do, and what I can be.”

Now Malikia is a Program Assistant for Apprenticeship & Non-Traditional Employment for Women (ANEW). She promotes Trade Location, an 11-week ANEW program to help women and minorities get into the building trades by teaching them basic construction skills and helping them find jobs and apprenticeship programs.

Malikia was a student at Clover Park Technical College in Tacoma when she heard about Union Summer through her mom, Desiree Castillo, who is a registered nurse at Tacoma’s St. Joseph Medical Center and an executive board member of SEIU Healthcare 1199NW.

What advice does she have for young people considering applying for 2018 Union Summer internships?

“Do it!” Malikia said. “”It’s six weeks that can literally change your life.”

Union Summer is the paid ($15/hour) summer internship program for people interested in getting involved in the labor movement. Union Summer participants will spend an exciting six weeks — June 26-August 2 — working full-time and hands-on with different campaigns — talking to our community, marching for justice, and gaining first-hand experience in the movement. The positions are based in and around Seattle, but campaigns may take place throughout the region.

Click here to apply. The application deadline is May 22. Also, download and post this flier about these Union Summer opportunities. If you have any questions, email WSLC Field Mobilization Director Cherika Carter or call her at 206-281-8901.