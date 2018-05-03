Tell feds NO to driverless trains; deadline for comments May 7

WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 3, 2018) — What do you think of a 10,000-ton train going through your community with no conductor aboard? No conductors, no engineers, no crews at all.

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) is currently taking public comment — until Monday, May 7 — on what “autonomous trains” might mean for public safety and SMART, the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, is urging all union members and community supporters to weigh in AGAINST to prospect of driverless trains.

TAKE A STAND — Click here and tell the FRA why you think autonomous trains are WRONG! Then, forward the link or this story to your family and friends and encourage them to do the same. Here is a flyer explaining the threat and urging folks to contact the FRA. Do it today! You only have until May 7 to make your voice heard!

From SMART’s flier:

— Crewless trains would be transporting chlorine gas, ammonia gas, toxic chemicals, and explosive oil through all of our communities.

— In 2017, railroad industry NET profits were $37.6 billion, yet they still want more. This is all about insatiable greed prioritized over public safety, NOT transportation industry competitiveness.