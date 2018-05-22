WSLC seeks Workforce Development Director

OLYMPIA (May 22, 2018) — The Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, which is is the largest union organization in the state representing more than 600 local unions and over 450,000 union workers, has an immediate opening for Workforce Development Director. Applications will be accepted through Friday, June 8.

The WSLC’s Workforce Development Department is dedicated to advocating for Washington’s working families from initial entry into the workforce, to career transition, and when facing job loss. Members of this department seek to ensure universal access to portable skills and a voice in career development, promoting continuity for those navigating the workforce system, and assisting Washington’s workforce system to effectively serve both workers and businesses.

Position Overview

The Workforce Development Director serves on a team of four Directors and one program Coordinator in the WSLC’s Olympia office. This team serves as liaisons between labor organizations and the public workforce system, which includes multiple state agencies, education institutions, and community partners. A large portion of this work is independent or working in partnership with another member of the department engaging with the public throughout the State of Washington. The Workforce Development Director will report to the President of the WSLC and work as a collaborative member of the Workforce Development team. This position is represented by Office and Professional Employees Local 8.

Description of Duties

● Work with Employment Security Department (ESD), Washington Workforce Association (WWA), the 12 statewide Workforce Development Councils (WDC), and local partners to assist in providing Rapid Response events statewide to workers facing layoff, closure and dislocation events. Including, but not limited to:

○ Communication with partners to plan and prepare for in-person presentations for impacted workers, pre-layoff support to businesses, and formation of Labor-Management Committees.

○ When appropriate, facilitate implementation of Peer Outreach Contracts, preparation of Trade Adjustment Assistance petitions, National Emergency Grants or state Rapid Response funds for additional support during closure.

○ Provide ongoing follow-through on all above stated services and initiatives.

● Participate on co-leadership team for Statewide Rapid Response with Employment Security Department and the Washington Workforce Association. Including, but not limited to:

○ Contribute to the development and implementation of a comprehensive outreach plan to business.

○ Provide statewide leadership and coordination for Rapid Response activities to ensure high standards and continuity are met throughout the system.

○ Coordinate and facilitate ongoing peer-to-peer collaborative learning events.

○ Recommend and review workforce system policies affecting Rapid Response and dislocated workers.

● Facilitate and strengthen effective communication among workforce system partners, workers, and unions. Including, but not limited to:

○ Facilitate communications / field questions from workers and businesses, assist with ongoing public relations.

○ When standard problems occur, triage and direct workers to appropriate resources.

○ Promote the workforce system at union meetings, boards, commissions, and councils.

○ Support workforce system improvements by representing the interests of workers on task forces, boards, committees.

○ Assist ESD, WDCs, and system partners with connecting with unions and worker representatives.

● Assist Employment Security Department, local Workforce Development Councils and partners in connecting with apprenticeship programs. Including, but not limited to:

○ Facilitating local partnerships, ensuring labor representation on local grants and projects, assistance developing pathways to apprenticeship for system participants.

○ Assisting apprenticeship students with successfully navigating Unemployment Insurance and the workforce system.

Desired Job Qualifications

● Union and/or community organizing experience, knowledge of and experience with the labor movement

● Working knowledge of the state Workforce System which may include Unemployment Insurance, WorkSource, Community and Technical Colleges, K-12, Apprenticeship, and others

● Ability to work independently

● Positive attitude and strong team player, demonstrated ability to work in both a lead and support role

● Excellent communication skills – listening, interpersonal, written and verbal

● Ability to travel as needed and work flexible hours

Compensation and Benefits

● Salary Range: competitive salary with step increases starting at $75,000

● Benefits: health care, vision and dental, defined benefit pension, deferred compensation program, 4 weeks’ vacation, sick leave, family leave, auto, employer-paid auto insurance and more

● Start Date: At completion of recruitment, no later than July 1

To apply, send a cover letter expressing interest and qualifications to Jeffrey G. Johnson, President, Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO. Include current resume and three references.

Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO

321 16th Ave. South

Seattle, WA 98144

jjohnson@wslc.org

Applications will be accepted only until June 8. Interviews will be scheduled for Friday, June 15, 2018 at the WSLC Olympia office (906 Columbia Street SW, Suite 330, Olympia, WA 98501).