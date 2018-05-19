Delegates vote on ’18 election endorsements

SEATTLE (May 19, 2018) — Delegates representing unions from across the state that are affiliated with the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO voted Saturday on early election endorsements at the WSLC’s 2018 COPE (Committee on Political Education) Convention at the Machinists 751 Hall in Seattle.

The following endorsements have been made by the WSLC in congressional, legislative, and state Supreme Court races, plus statewide ballot measures. (Union delegates will consider additional endorsements at the WSLC’s 2018 Constitutional Convention, which will be July 17-19 at the Coast Wenatchee Hotel and Convention Center.)

CONGRESSIONAL

U.S. Senate — Maria Cantwell

CD 1 — Suzan DelBene

CD 2 — Rick Larsen

CD 3 — Carolyn Long (and to OPPOSE Jaime Herrera Beutler)

CD 4 — Christine Carol Brown

* CD 5 — Lisa Brown

CD 6 — Derek Kilmer

CD 7 — Pramila Jayapal

CD 8 — DUAL: Jason Rittereiser and Kim Schrier (and to OPPOSE Dino Rossi)

CD 9 — Adam Smith

CD 10 — Denny Heck

* endorsement made prior to Saturday’s COPE Convention

JUDICIAL

State Supreme Court, Pos. 2 — Susan Owens

State Supreme Court, Pos. 8 — Steve Gonzalez

State Supreme Court, Pos. 9 — Sheryl Gordon McCloud

LEGISLATIVE

LD 01-House 1 — Derek Stanford

LD 01-House 2 — Shelley Kloba

LD 02-House 1 — Anneliese Feld

LD 03-House 1 — Marcus Riccelli

LD 03-House 2 — Timm Ormsby

LD 04-House 1 — Ted Cummings

LD 04-House 2 — Mary May

LD 05-House 1 — Bill Ramos

LD 05-House 2 — Lisa Callan

LD 06-Senate — Jessa Lewis

LD 06-House 2 — DUAL: Rion Ametu and David Wilson

LD 07-Senate — Karen Hardy

LD 09-House 1 — Jenn Goulet

LD 09-House 2 — Matthew Sutherland

LD 10-House 1 — Scott McMullen

LD 11-House 1 — Zack Hudgins

LD 11-House 2 — Steven Bergquist

LD 13-House 2 — Sylvia Hammond (and to OPPOSE Matt Manweller)

LD 14-House 1 — Sasha Bentley-Feinberg

LD 14-House 2 — Liz Hallock

LD 15-Senate — Bengie Aguilar

LD 15-House 2 — AJ Cooper

LD 16-House 2 — Rebecca Francik

LD 17-House 1 — Tanisha Harris

LD 17-House 2 — Damion Jiles

* LD 18-House 2 — Kathy Gillespie

LD 19-House 1 — Erin Frasier

LD 19-House 2 — Brian Blake

LD 21-Senate — Marko Liias

LD 21-House 1 — Strom Peterson

LD 21-House 2 — Lillian Ortiz-Self

LD 22-House 1 — Laurie Dolan

LD 22-House 2 — Beth Doglio

LD 23-House 1 — Sherry Appleton

LD 23-House 2 — Drew Hanson

LD 24-House 1 —Mike Chapman

LD 24-House 2 — Steve Tharinger

LD 25-House 1 — Julie Door

LD 25-House 2 — Brian Duthie

LD 26-Senate — Emily Randall

LD 26-House 1 — Connie Fitzpatrick

LD 26-House 2 — Joy Stanford

LD 27-House 1 — Laurie Jinkins

LF 27-House 2 — Jake Fey

LD 28-House 1 — Mari Leavitt

LD 28-House 2 — Christine Kilduff

LD 29-Senate — Steve Conway

LD 29-House 1 — Melanie Morgan (and to OPPOSE David Sawyer)

LD 29-House 2 — Steve Kirby

LD 30-House 1 — Mike Pellicciotti

LD 30-House 2 — Kristine Reeves

LD 32-Senate — Maralyn Chase

LD 32-House 1 — Cindy Ryu

LD 32-House 2 — Christopher Roberts

LD 33-Senate — Karen Keiser

LD 33-House 1 — Tina Orwall

LD 33-House 2 — Mia Gregerson

LD 34-House 1 — Eileen Cody

LD 34-House 2 — Joe Fitzgibbon

LD 35-Senate — Irene Bowling

LD 36-House 1 — Noel Frame

LD 36-House 2 — Gael Tarleton

LD 37-Senate — Rebecca Saldaña

LD 37-House 1 — Sharon Tomiko Santos

LD 37-House 2 — Eric Pettigrew

LD 38-Senate — John McCoy

LD 38-House 1 — June Robinson

LD 38-House 2 — Mike Sells

LD 39-Senate — Claus Joens

LD 39-House 1 — Ivan Lewis

LD 39-House 2 — Eric Halvorson

LD 41-House 1 — Tana Senn

LD 41-House 2 — My-Linh Thai

LD 42-Senate — Pinky Vargas

LD 43-Senate — Jamie Pedersen

LD 43-House 1 — Nicole Macri

LD 43-House 2 — Frank Chopp

LD 44-Senate — Steve Hobbs

LD 44-House 1 — John Lovick

LD 44-House 2 — Jared Mead

LD 45-Senate — Manka Dhingra

LD 45-House 1 — Roger Goodman

LD 46-Senate — David Frockt

LD 46-House 1 — Gerry Pollet

LD 46-House 2 — Javier Valdez

LD 47-House 1 — Debra Entenmann

LD 47-House 2 — Pat Sullivan

LD 48-Senate — Patty Kuderer

LD 48-House 1 — Vandana Slatter

LD 48-House 2 — Amy Walen

LD 49-House 1 — Sharon Wylie

LD 49-House 2 — Monica Stonier

* endorsements made prior to Saturday’s COPE Convention

BALLOT MEASURES

OPPOSE Initiative 1608 — Makes collective bargaining negotiations public meetings.

SUPPORT Initiative 1644 (to the people) and Initiative 981 (to the Legislature) — Repeals I-200, which prohibited affirmative action policies with regards to race and gender by state and local government.