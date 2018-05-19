Delegates vote on ’18 election endorsements

SEATTLE (May 19, 2018) — Delegates representing unions from across the state that are affiliated with the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO voted Saturday on early election endorsements at the WSLC’s 2018 COPE (Committee on Political Education) Convention at the Machinists 751 Hall in Seattle.
The following endorsements have been made by the WSLC in congressional, legislative, and state Supreme Court races, plus statewide ballot measures. (Union delegates will consider additional endorsements at the WSLC’s 2018 Constitutional Convention, which will be July 17-19 at the Coast Wenatchee Hotel and Convention Center.)
CONGRESSIONAL
U.S. Senate — Maria Cantwell
CD 1 — Suzan DelBene
CD 2 — Rick Larsen
CD 3 — Carolyn Long (and to OPPOSE Jaime Herrera Beutler)
CD 4 — Christine Carol Brown
* CD 5 — Lisa Brown
CD 6 — Derek Kilmer
CD 7 — Pramila Jayapal
CD 8 — DUAL: Jason Rittereiser and Kim Schrier (and to OPPOSE Dino Rossi)
CD 9 — Adam Smith
CD 10 — Denny Heck
* endorsement made prior to Saturday’s COPE Convention
JUDICIAL
State Supreme Court, Pos. 2 — Susan Owens
State Supreme Court, Pos. 8 — Steve Gonzalez
State Supreme Court, Pos. 9 — Sheryl Gordon McCloud
LEGISLATIVE
LD 01-House 1 — Derek Stanford
LD 01-House 2 — Shelley Kloba
LD 02-House 1 — Anneliese Feld
LD 03-House 1 — Marcus Riccelli
LD 03-House 2 — Timm Ormsby
LD 04-House 1 — Ted Cummings
LD 04-House 2 — Mary May
LD 05-House 1 — Bill Ramos
LD 05-House 2 — Lisa Callan
LD 06-Senate — Jessa Lewis
LD 06-House 2 — DUAL: Rion Ametu and David Wilson
LD 07-Senate — Karen Hardy
LD 09-House 1 — Jenn Goulet
LD 09-House 2 — Matthew Sutherland
LD 10-House 1 — Scott McMullen
LD 11-House 1 — Zack Hudgins
LD 11-House 2 — Steven Bergquist
LD 13-House 2 — Sylvia Hammond (and to OPPOSE Matt Manweller)
LD 14-House 1 — Sasha Bentley-Feinberg
LD 14-House 2 — Liz Hallock
LD 15-Senate — Bengie Aguilar
LD 15-House 2 — AJ Cooper
LD 16-House 2 — Rebecca Francik
LD 17-House 1 — Tanisha Harris
LD 17-House 2 — Damion Jiles
* LD 18-House 2 — Kathy Gillespie
LD 19-House 1 — Erin Frasier
LD 19-House 2 — Brian Blake
LD 21-Senate — Marko Liias
LD 21-House 1 — Strom Peterson
LD 21-House 2 — Lillian Ortiz-Self
LD 22-House 1 — Laurie Dolan
LD 22-House 2 — Beth Doglio
LD 23-House 1 — Sherry Appleton
LD 23-House 2 — Drew Hanson
LD 24-House 1 —Mike Chapman
LD 24-House 2 — Steve Tharinger
LD 25-House 1 — Julie Door
LD 25-House 2 — Brian Duthie
LD 26-Senate — Emily Randall
LD 26-House 1 — Connie Fitzpatrick
LD 26-House 2 — Joy Stanford
LD 27-House 1 — Laurie Jinkins
LF 27-House 2 — Jake Fey
LD 28-House 1 — Mari Leavitt
LD 28-House 2 — Christine Kilduff
LD 29-Senate — Steve Conway
LD 29-House 1 — Melanie Morgan (and to OPPOSE David Sawyer)
LD 29-House 2 — Steve Kirby
LD 30-House 1 — Mike Pellicciotti
LD 30-House 2 — Kristine Reeves
LD 32-Senate — Maralyn Chase
LD 32-House 1 — Cindy Ryu
LD 32-House 2 — Christopher Roberts
LD 33-Senate — Karen Keiser
LD 33-House 1 — Tina Orwall
LD 33-House 2 — Mia Gregerson
LD 34-House 1 — Eileen Cody
LD 34-House 2 — Joe Fitzgibbon
LD 35-Senate — Irene Bowling
LD 36-House 1 — Noel Frame
LD 36-House 2 — Gael Tarleton
LD 37-Senate — Rebecca Saldaña
LD 37-House 1 — Sharon Tomiko Santos
LD 37-House 2 — Eric Pettigrew
LD 38-Senate — John McCoy
LD 38-House 1 — June Robinson
LD 38-House 2 — Mike Sells
LD 39-Senate — Claus Joens
LD 39-House 1 — Ivan Lewis
LD 39-House 2 — Eric Halvorson
LD 41-House 1 — Tana Senn
LD 41-House 2 — My-Linh Thai
LD 42-Senate — Pinky Vargas
LD 43-Senate — Jamie Pedersen
LD 43-House 1 — Nicole Macri
LD 43-House 2 — Frank Chopp
LD 44-Senate — Steve Hobbs
LD 44-House 1 — John Lovick
LD 44-House 2 — Jared Mead
LD 45-Senate — Manka Dhingra
LD 45-House 1 — Roger Goodman
LD 46-Senate — David Frockt
LD 46-House 1 — Gerry Pollet
LD 46-House 2 — Javier Valdez
LD 47-House 1 — Debra Entenmann
LD 47-House 2 — Pat Sullivan
LD 48-Senate — Patty Kuderer
LD 48-House 1 — Vandana Slatter
LD 48-House 2 — Amy Walen
LD 49-House 1 — Sharon Wylie
LD 49-House 2 — Monica Stonier
* endorsements made prior to Saturday’s COPE Convention
BALLOT MEASURES
OPPOSE Initiative 1608 — Makes collective bargaining negotiations public meetings.
SUPPORT Initiative 1644 (to the people) and Initiative 981 (to the Legislature) — Repeals I-200, which prohibited affirmative action policies with regards to race and gender by state and local government.
