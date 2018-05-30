WSLC urges unions to attend June 11-12 Racial Justice Training

TUKWILA — Since delegates approved Resolution #12 at the 2015 Convention of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, the organization has been engaged with its affiliates in a deep-dive conversation about racial justice and equity. The WSLC has been working with nationally acclaimed labor educator and writer Bill Fletcher, Jr. and, as part of that work, has created a Racial Justice Train-the-Trainer workshop.

“We believe that, with a commitment from union leaders to use this training with their members, we can move the dial on ending racial inequities and xenophobia in the labor movement,” said WSLC President Jeff Johnson. “This is extremely important work for us.”

The Racial Justice Training was put together with the help of a Racial Justice Steering Committee, which included Fletcher, the Labor Education and Research Center, and WSLC staff members. This two-day training session is next being offered on June 11-12 at the Teamsters Local 117 Hall’s Large Auditorium, 14675 Interurban Ave. South in Tukwila from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The WSLC hopes to have a principal local union officer and local union trainer/organizer attend the first day for a run-through of the training content, and then have the local union trainer/organizer attend the second day to receive specific hands-on training. The goal is for principal officers to commit to understanding the training and incorporating it into their union’s vision.

Please let the WSLC know ASAP whether your union will commit to sending a principal officer and trainer/organizer to the training. RSVP to Richard Cox at rcox@wslc.org.

Thank you for your participation.