Apply for a L&I Safety Grant to promote healthy workplaces

The following is from the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries:

TUMWATER (June 26, 2018) — Do you have a great idea to help make Washington workers and workplaces safer? If so, the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) may be able to help turn that idea into a reality.

L&I’s Safety and Health Investment Projects (SHIP) Grant Program is now taking applications for a new round of grants. Submissions will be accepted until Sept. 21, 2018.

L&I’s mission is to keep Washington safe and working. Each year the agency partners with individuals and organizations to promote innovative ideas for training, equipment, or strategies to protect workers and make workplaces safer. In the last two years, SHIP has provided $3.5 million to fund 27 safety and health projects.

Past grants have been used to develop safety-related smartphone apps, create projects to prevent injuries to special education teachers, and to develop a manual for firefighters that helps reduce cancer risk; the manual is used by several fire departments across the country. Safety videos and training programs can also be eligible for grants.

Coming up with a great idea is the hard part; applying for a SHIP grant is easy. The grants are capped at $175,000, and the projects must be completed in 18 months.

Grants are also available for projects that develop new ways to help injured workers return to work. If employers can have the processes in place before an injury occurs, everybody benefits. The Return-to-Work grant period is open until further notice.

The L&I Safety Grants website has complete information on how to get started or to apply. Information is also available by calling 360-902-5588.