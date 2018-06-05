Discounted M’s tickets; fireworks guaranteed

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are in first place in their division and playing some exciting baseball. So make plans for your family to join some Union Brothers and Sisters at Safeco Field for the fireworks. Literally.

On Friday, July 20 as the M’s face the Chicago White Sox at 7:10 p.m. at Safeco Field, the Seattle Mariners are celebrating Union Solidarity Night and offering discounted tickets for union members and their families. That night is also Fireworks Night featuring Pearl Jam’s music featuring Pyro Spectaculars, the same company who produces the New Year’s Eve at the Space Needle extravaganza.

View level seats are available to union members and their families for just $13 and Main Level seating for $31. But you must buy them in advance.

Click here to get your discounted Union Solidarity Night tickets.

The deadline to buy these tickets is Thursday, July 19 at 5 p.m.