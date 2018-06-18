Labor 2018 kickoff is June 23 in Longview

LONGVIEW — Something is happening in Washington state — and in America. Even as CEOs and rich corporations are paying people to go door to door to weaken working families’ power to negotiate fair wages, good benefits, and the resources we need to do our jobs, working people are choosing aspiration over fear. It is the job of union political activists to harness that feeling and direct it toward electing pro-worker candidates up and down the ballot.

AFL-CIO state federations across the country will be hosting kickoff events for Labor 2018 this Saturday, June 23. Union members will fan out into neighborhoods and talk to their co-workers and other union members about labor values and the importance of having our voice heard in November.

June 23 is about conveying our values to our voters. It’s about hearing directly from them about what’s most important in their lives. Working people must feel invested in our campaign for it to succeed.

TAKE A STAND — In our state, the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO is hosting its Labor 2018 kickoff with the the first Labor Neighbor canvassing of the election season on behalf of WSLC’s endorsed candidate for State Representative in the 19th Legislative District, Erin Frasier.

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 23 in Longview at the covered picnic area at Lake Sacajawea, 16th Ave. and Nichols Blvd. Meet Erin and then canvass to help spread the word about why she is the best candidate for working families. Download and share the event flier. For more information, email the WSLC’s Cherika Carter or call her at 206-384-1133.

Other volunteer opportunities with the Labor 2018 program include:

PHONE BANKS — Weekly phone banks on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays will begin this Tuesday, June 19 at the Machinists 751 Hall, 9125 15th Pl. S. in Seattle, with shifts from 4 to 6 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. each night.

MORE CANVASSING — It’s early days but canvassing dates are planned from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 30 in the 26th LD, July 14 in the 29th LD, Aug. 4 in the 48th LD, and the Laborers Union (LIUNA) plans Days of Action on Aug. 4 (29th LD) and Aug. 5 (19th LD).

Stay tuned to The Stand as details are announced.