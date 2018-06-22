NO Janus decision today

WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 22, 2018) — The U.S. Supreme Court released opinions today, but not in the Janus v. AFSCME case. That means there’s a strong possibility that the Janus announcement will be on Monday, June 25. However, the Court has six decisions remaining, which most observers agree is too many for one day so they expect an additional day will be added next week to release decisions. We’ll find out on Monday.

Stay tuned and get ready!