UW student employees approve contract

But UAW Local 4121 vows the fight is not over on fees

SEATTLE (June 4, 2018) — Academic Student Employees represented by UAW Local 4121 at the University of Washington voted over the weekend to approve a tentative agreement reached late Friday, narrowly averting a strike that had been set to begin on Saturday. The following message from the UAW 4121 Bargaining Committee has been posted on the union’s website:

By a margin of 62% to 38% (1,476-918), members have voted to ratify the contract. A significant percentage of members voted to reject this deal, and it’s clear that there are areas in the contract that do not meet the needs of all Academic Student Employees, and therefore demand further action. You can find the full text of the final ratified proposals here.

We also want to be very clear that the fight is NOT over on fees. While we have secured coverage for the IMA Bond Fee as well as a process for bargaining in coalition with other unions over the cost of the U-PASS later in the summer, there is still much we can do to fight for improvements on all remaining fees. Moving forward, it’s critical that we continue building on the departmental organizing, to sustain contact with members and plan for continued actions.

… We are no longer planning a strike for this quarter, but there are many ways we can work together and continue to take action.

The new agreement includes 2 percent pay raises each year for the next three years and a new annual lump-sum payment of $100 to each student employee to help defray student fees incurred during the academic year, The Seattle Times reports. The contract also increases quarterly child-care subsidies for student employees.

“There are some very important elements (of the contract) that we’re excited about, that addressed some of our various needs,” UAW 4121 spokesman Sam Sumpter told the Times. “But we also want to make it clear: Our fights are not over. We aren’t just going to go away after this. There are a number of issues we’re going to keep fighting for.”

SATURDAY at The Stand — UW ASEs reach tentative deal; strike averted for now