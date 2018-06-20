WSLC’s Johnson decries Trump’s ‘soul-crushing’ border policies

(June 20, 2018) — Jeff Johnson, President of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, released the following statement today:

From Laura Bush to Bernie Sanders, there is widespread condemnation of President Trump for his “zero-tolerance immigration policy,” which has led to the heartless, immoral, and soul-crushing separation of children from their parents at the southern border. While Trump is a master of distraction and blaming others for his own shortcomings, hardly anyone is buying it this time. Trump’s policy is responsible for separating children from their families and the associated trauma the children and parents are suffering, as well as the outrage by people across the political spectrum.

It should come as no surprise to anyone that Trump continues to move the goal posts on immigration policy. He still wants his wall and significant increases in border security agents, but he also wants to significantly reduce the number and types of immigrants who can enter the country legally over the next several decades. Children separated from their parents are merely the “tragedy of the deal” he is trying to broker.

Major actions are planned nationally on June 30 to protest Trump’s policy. Stay tuned to The Stand for how you can participate.