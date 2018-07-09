As primary nears, volunteer for Labor 2018

(July 9, 2018) — In less than two weeks, ballots will be mailed to Washington voters for the primary election.

That means the Labor 2018 campaign has been under way for weeks to inform union members and their families about which candidates have earned labor’s endorsement — and why. That also means UNION VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED for neighborhood walks and phone banks!

TAKE A STAND — Make a difference in the coming elections so we have a government that puts people first, and cares about good jobs and working families. Phone banks need volunteers this Wednesday and Thursday night at the Machinists 751 Hall, 9135 15th Pl. S. in Seattle. And the next Labor Neighbor walk is scheduled for this Saturday, July 14 in Tacoma’s 29th Legislative District on behalf of Sen. Steve Conway, Rep. Steve Kirby, and House challenger Melanie Morgan. Click here to check the schedule for more details and fill out a Labor Neighbor volunteer form.

Labor Neighbor, the Washington State Labor Council’s grassroots member-to-member political action program, engages union members to inform fellow union members and their families about the candidates and ballot measures that have earned labor’s endorsement — and why. Last weekend, dozens of volunteers met in Bremerton (see photo) to distribute literature and talk to union voters in the 26th Legislative District on behalf of labor’s endorsed candidates Emily Randall for State Senator and Connie Fitzpatrick and Joy Stanford for State Representative.

Be a part of this important effort. Sign up to volunteer today! For more information or to RSVP, email the WSLC’s Cherika Carter or call her at 206-384-1133.​