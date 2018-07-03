Buy Union: Support good jobs this summer

(July 3, 2018) — Most of the rest of the country has been sweltering in 90-plus degree heat for several weeks. But now that it’s July, summertime has finally arrived here in the Pacific Northwest. That means barbecues, vacations, camping and other outdoor activities to enjoy our beautiful area.

While you’re at it, the Pierce County Central Labor Council and the Union Goods and Services Committee of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO have some ideas on how to enjoy Summer 2018 while supporting good family-wage union jobs. Follow these links to download flyers explaining how you can do both!

Union-Made Food for Summer Barbecues — This is a list of meats, dairy products, condiments, drinks, paper plates and utensils to make your summer barbecue an all-American success.

Solidarity Doesn’t Take a Vacation, But Union Families Do — Find out what planes, trains and (rental) automobiles you should use — buses and cruise lines, too. Also, which popular destinations are heavily unionized.

Summer Camping Season Is Here! — Find out where you should pitch your tent or rent your yurt at Washington state’s beautiful parks, how to plan a Union fishing trip, and ride the Washington State Ferries to get there.

AFL-CIO’s “Hot Summer” Do Buy List — The AFL-CIO’s latest list of sunscreens, outdoor products, lawn and garden supplies, poll and spa, beverages, and food.

Labor 411: Fourth of July List — Enjoy the holiday with family and friends, and celebrate goods jobs that help strengthen the middle class as you party your way to a stronger America!