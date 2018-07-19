The Stand

Learn lessons from WV teachers’ strike on Tuesday in Seattle

SEATTLE — All union members and community supporters are invited to attend MLK Labor’s “Go Big Or Go Home: Lessons for Washington’s Workers From the West Virginia Educator Strike” featuring WV music teacher and strike leader Nicole McCormick on Tuesday, July 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Seattle First Baptist Church, 1111 Harvard Ave. in Seattle.

Learn how a grassroots group of teachers in three counties we’re able to spark one of the largest strikes in modern labor history and win a 5% pay increase in deep-red West Virginia. McCormick and participants will discuss:

— Prior to the strike, how did West Virginia educators try to make positive change? What were the results?

— What was the context for the strike and how did it get started in 3 counties?

— How did the strike expand statewide?

— How did educators build and maintain unity?

— What role did Facebook play in organizing the strike?

All are invited to this free event. Get details at the Facebook event page.

