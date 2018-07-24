Wear Red for Feds, support AFGE at Wednesday rally

SEATTLE — This Wednesday, July 25th, wear Red For Feds and support America’s federal employees by attending an AFGE Rally from noon to 2 p.m. outside the Jackson Federal Building, 915 2nd Ave., in downtown Seattle. (Download, print and share the event flier.)

Federal workers represented by the American Federation of Government Employees are under attack. At the Social Security Administration (SSA) and every other agency of the U.S. government, Donald Trump’s executive orders threaten to bust their union and our democracy. All union members and community supporters of essential government services are urged to stand up and support these dedicated public servants.

Even if you can’t attend Wednesday’s rally in Seattle, wear red clothing and post pictures on social media using #RedForFeds to show your solidarity.

On May 25, President Trump issued three executive orders weakening employee unions and eliminating employee civil service protections. On May 30, AFGE filed suit in federal court arguing that the Trump directives violate federal law and the U.S. Constitution. But in the meantime, federal agencies have begun implementing his orders anyway.

On July 9, SSA management unilaterally implemented extensive changes to the contract that had previously been negotiated with AFGE Council 220 to execute Trump’s orders, which gut federal employees’ workplace rights and protections. The union attempted to negotiate with the agency but SSA managers walked away from the talks after just three days.

“The agency is attempting to wipe all traces of our union from SSA offices and deny workers their legal rights to representation,” AFGE National President J. David Cox Sr. said.

All union members need to stand up to this illegal trampling of workers’ rights. Show your solidarity! Wear #RedForFeds on Wednesday and attend the noontime rally in downtown Seattle.