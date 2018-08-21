IUOE Local 302 on STRIKE in Western Wash.

BOTHELL (Aug. 21, 2018) — Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 302 working under the Western Washington Master Labor Agreement went on strike this morning at 6 a.m. after members voted to reject management’s latest contract proposal. The strike affects tower cranes, concrete pumpers, dirt work, pavers, hoisting and materials handlers, and other heavy equipment operators on job sites in the Puget Sound region from King County north to Whatcom County, the Olympic Peninsula, and Central Washington.

The union notes that the strike does NOT apply to Local 302 members who are working outside of the union’s Districts 1-4, working under a Project Labor Agreement (PLA) or Community Workforce Agreement (CWA); working for Skanska (which has a CBA with a different expiration schedule), and certain other specialized agreements. Local 302 members should monitor their union’s website for details and picket rules.

The following notice was posted at IUOE 302’s website on Monday:

The 2nd Tentative Agreement contract vote was counted today by the ballot committee and it was rejected by a majority of the membership that voted.