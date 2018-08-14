Labor Day events planned across the state

Labor Day — Monday, Sept. 3 — is a day to recognize and honor the achievements of America’s working people. This year, the annual celebration comes during a critical election cycle — and amid major attacks on the freedom to join together.

Many of us will spend the day with close family and friends at a barbecue, picnic or other community event, including several hosted by regional central labor councils (see the list below).

This Labor Day, union members and their families across Washington state are recommitting to “sticking with their union” amid the Supreme Court’s Janus attack on organized labor, and taking action to elect champions of working families in the fall elections on Nov. 6. So, while we enjoy the fellowship at Labor Day events and gatherings, it also is important to reflect on the best ways working people can make our voices heard in our economy and democracy.

All union members and their families in Washington state are invited and encouraged to join in the following activities on Labor Day. (If your union organization has an event planned that’s not listed here, let us know!)

BELLINGHAM — The Northwest Washington Central Labor Council invites all union members and their families to a Labor Day Picnic from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 3 at the Squalicum Creek Park, 1001 Squalicum Way in Bellingham. Get details.

BURIEN — MLK Labor will host a Labor Day Union Block Party & Cookout on Monday, Sept. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Burien Town Square. This is a free, family friendly event. MLK Labor is looking forward to deepening existing relationships and making new friends within the community. Get details.

CENTRALIA — The Thurston-Lewis-Mason Central Labor Council will host its annual Labor Day picnic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at George Washington Park, 100 S. Pearl St. in Centralia. Call 360-520-9575 for details.

EVERETT — The Snohomish County Labor Council will host a Labor Day March and Block Party on Monday, Sept. 3. The march begins at 11 a.m. at the Everett Workers Memorial (Pacific & Wetmore) and Block Party will follow at the Labor Temple, 2810 Lombard St. Get details.

KELSO — The Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Central Labor Council will host a Labor Day Picnic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 3 in the large covered picnic shelter at at Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso. There will be plenty of food — hamburgers, hot dogs, salads, cake and more — and anyone attending is welcome to bring a potluck dish to share. There will also be a croquet tournament. Families are welcome to attend. For details, contact organizer Shawn Nyman at 360-270-5096.

KENNEWICK — The Southeast Washington Central Labor Council invites the public to join them for the 7th Annual Labor Day Picnic on Monday, Sept. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — with free lunch served 11-1 — at the Columbia Park Main Stage in Kennewick. Get details. Volunteer to help by emailing Dave Hickman.

TACOMA — The Pierce County Central Labor Council invites all area union members and their families to a Labor Day Picnic from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 3 at Fort Steilacoom State Park, 8717 87th Avenue SW in Lakewood. Get details. Also on Labor Day, the PCCLC, community leaders and labor supporters are invited to a short Ralph Chaplin memorial ceremony at the gravesite of longtime labor activist, poet, author and songwriter on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 3) at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, 5212 70th St. West in Tacoma. Get details.