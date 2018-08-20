The Stand

Labor in the Climate Transition conference Sept. 12 in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. — Labor leaders, elected officials and community leaders from across the nation will gather for the Labor in the Climate Transition conference hoisted by the UC Berkeley Labor Center on Wednesday, Sept. 12 at the David Brower Center in downtown Berkeley, immediately prior to the start of the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco.

Participants will discuss, identify and showcase the best practices in worker-friendly climate policy for 2019 and beyond, while highlighting the importance of labor unions for building sustainable broad-based coalitions that can support strong climate policies at the state, national and international levels.

All are invited to attend this important conference! Click here to register. The cost of the one-day conference is $75, which includes lunch and materials.

Confirmed speakers for the conference include:

  • Art Pulaski, Executive Secretary-Treasurer, California Labor Federation
  • Sharan Burrow, General Secretary, International Trade Union Confederation
  • CA Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia
  • Jeff Johnson, President, Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO
  • Hans-Christian Gabrielsen, General Secretary, Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions
  • Sarah White, Deputy Director, California Workforce Development Board
  • Carol Zabin, Director, Green Economy Program, UC Berkeley Labor Center

Click here for more information, including the conference’s tentative agenda.

