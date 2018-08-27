Macy’s workers reject takeaways, plan info pickets this week

(Aug. 27, 2018) — Macy’s employees in the Puget Sound area represented by UFCW Local 21 have rejected — by a 99.5% margin — management’s latest contract offer and are planning informational pickets outside Macy’s stores this week in their fight for a fair contract.

The union reports that the rejected contract proposal would have denied wage increases to about half of the workers, taken away the right to bargain over commission structures, and forced members to use their vacation time as sick leave.

All union members and community supporters are encouraged to join Macy’s employees on informational picket lines Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. outside the following stores: