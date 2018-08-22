PNW apprenticeship conference: Sign up now and save money

TACOMA — The 2018 Pacific Northwest Apprenticeship Education Conference, which promotes the expansion of Registered Apprenticeship through education of policy makers, employers, apprenticeship sponsors and workforce and education professionals, isn’t until Dec. 4-5 at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center. But NOW is the time to register and save money. The early-bird registration fee of $150 expires on Aug. 31, after which it will cost $200.
To book into the conference block of rooms at the Hotel Murano in Tacoma, mention the PNWAEC 2018 conference when you book your room(s) and you’ll get the PNWAEC rate of $117/night.
The PNWAEC is sponsored in part by U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration, the Washington State Apprenticeship and Training Council, and the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries.
