Westin workers to host forum on future of hotel work Aug. 21

The following is from UNITE HERE Local 8:

SEATTLE — On June 27, UNITE HERE Local 8 members took to the streets outside the Westin Seattle to declare that “One Job Should Be Enough.”

One job should be enough to live in the city where we work.

One job should be enough to provide for our families.

One job should be enough – where we are respected and safe.

One job should be enough to retire with dignity.

On Tuesday, Aug. 21, Westin Seattle workers and their supporters will gather for a community briefing on the future of hotel work in Seattle. Community members will hear directly from Westin workers about their vision for the future and the threats they must overcome to get there.

TAKE A STAND — All union members and community supporters are invited to attend this Westin Community Briefing on Tuesday, Aug. 21 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 911 Stewart St. Click here to RSVP or if you have questions.

Workers will be briefing the community on new automation and “efficiency” measures in the hospitality industry; the impacts of Seattle’s affordability crisis; and local and national attacks on union, immigrant, and women workers. And they’ll be laying out how we’re taking these challenges head on through contract negotiations with Marriott.

Westin workers work for the richest hotel company in the world in one of the richest regions in the U.S. Alongside workers in Boston, San Francisco, Honolulu, San Diego, Detroit, San Jose, and Oakland, they are calling on Marriott to set the standard in the hotel industry and make one job enough to live on. Their futures are at stake. And they need you with them!

Attend this forum to learn more about the campaign and how you can support hotel workers as their contract negotiations progress this summer.