National Voter Registration Day: Celebrate Tuesday at WSLC

SEATTLE (Sept. 25, 2018) — The Puget Sound Chapter of the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists invites all union members, community supporters and their families to celebrate National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, September 25. From 4 to 8 p.m., CBTU and friends will be registering voters and sharing information about the electoral process at the offices of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, 321 16th Ave. S. in Seattle.

Come for some food, refreshments and a live performance by the band Gypsy Temple. But most of all, come register to vote or to collect voter registration materials to share with others who want to get involved and be counted in this year’s critical election. Visit the CBTU’s Facebook event page to RSVP or get more information.

National Voter Registration Day is a national holiday celebrating America’s democracy on the fourth Tuesday of September. It was first observed in 2012 and has been growing in popularity every year since. Click here to see a list of other National Voter registration Day events in your area.