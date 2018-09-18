Make a difference this election. Volunteer!

(Sept. 18, 2018) — In seven weeks, union members and their families will have the opportunity to elect candidates who’ll put the interests of working families first. That means NOW through Election Day is your opportunity to make a difference by volunteering for Labor Neighbor 2018!

Labor Neighbor, the Washington State Labor Council’s grassroots member-to-member political action program, engages union members to inform fellow union members and their families about the candidates and ballot measures that have earned labor’s endorsement, and why. Last weekend, dozens of volunteers met in Vancouver to distribute literature and talk to area union voters about Carolyn Long, labor’s endorsed candidate for U.S. Representative in the 3rd CD, and about State Representative candidates Tanisha Harris and Damion Jiles (17th LD) and Chris Thobaben and Kathy Gillespie (18th LD).

This weekend, Labor Neighbor walks are planned in Spokane on behalf of 5th CD U.S. Representative candidate Lisa Brown and various legislative candidates in the region. Volunteers will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Spokane Regional Labor Council, 510 Elm St.

In addition, Labor Neighbor phone banks are happening on Tuesdays and Wednesdays now through Election Day at the Machinists 751 Hall, 9135 15th Pl. S. in Seattle, with shifts from 4 to 6 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. each night.

TAKE A STAND — Make a difference in the coming elections so we have a government that puts people first, and cares about good jobs and working families. Click here to see the Labor Neighbor schedule for more details and fill out a Labor Neighbor volunteer form. Also download/print a PDF version of the schedule.)

For more information or to RSVP, email the WSLC’s Cherika Carter or call her at 206-384-1133.​