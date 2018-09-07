IUOE 302 strike ends in Western Washington

New tentative agreement on master contract reportedly boosts pay 17.8%

BOTHELL (Sept. 7, 2018) — Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 302 has announced that the 17-day strike against contractors working under the Western Washington Master Labor Agreement has ended, effective today, after a new tentative agreement was reached Thursday.

“Members are to stand down on all picketing actions and return to regular work status effective September 7th,” the union announced on its website. “The new, tentative agreement will be posted on our website soon.”

IUOE 302 members went on strike Aug. 21 after voting to reject management’s previous proposal. The strike affected tower cranes, concrete pumpers, dirt work, pavers, hoisting and materials handlers, and other heavy equipment operators on job sites in the Puget Sound region from King County north to Whatcom County, the Olympic Peninsula, and Central Washington.

As the strike dragged on and picket lines held strong, IUOE 302 President Daren Konopaski announced that dozens of individual contractors covered under the master agreement had made side deals with the union to sweeten the terms of the rejected proposal.

The Seattle Times reports that the tentative deal reached Thursday includes a total pay and benefits increase of 17.8 percent over three years, up from the 15 percent bump that had been rejected by union members last month, and an initial offer of 13.1 percent in July. On top of that, the workers will see their health and pension benefits increase by $3.22 an hour over the life of the contract, from $18.50 now to $21.72 in 2020.

Stay tuned to the IUOE Local 302 website for details about the contract and a membership vote.