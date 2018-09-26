Washington State ARA awards luncheon Oct. 4 in Des Moines

DES MOINES — The Washington State Alliance for Retired Americans will host its 2018 Senior Champion Awards Luncheon and Legislative Conference, featuring special guest speaker Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler, on Thursday, Oct. 4 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Laborers 242 Hall, 22323 Pacific Highway South in Des Moines. The WSARA will honor state Rep. Mike Sells (D-Everett) with its 2018 Elected Official Senior Champion Award and Washington Education Association Retiree Jean Savidge with its 2018 Retiree Advocate Senior Champion Award.

After the luncheon and Kreidler’s address on his efforts to lower health care costs in Washington state, Joe Kendo of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO and Steve Kofahl of the ARA Regional Executive Board will lead a discussion on setting the WSARA legislative agenda for 2019.

Tickets for the Oct. 4 event are $50 each or $400 for a table of eight for the awards presentation, luncheon and the legislative conference. All proceeds benefit the WA State Alliance for Retired Americans. (Ticket costs are not tax deductible for IRS purposes.) Please send your payment to: WSARA, 906 Columbia St. Suite 202, Olympia, WA, 98501.

For more information email Jackie Boschok or call her at 206-890-1009. Click here for a copy of the event flier.