UW unions rallying to urge free transit for employees

SEATTLE (Sept. 12, 2018) — At coordinated rallies across the University of Washington, unions representing academic student employees, nurses and healthcare workers, postdocs and other university employees, plus their community supporters, will be rallying today. They are urging the university to provide transit passes to all UW employees to combat climate change, reduce traffic, and to promote equity. Participating unions include UAW 4121, WFSE, SEIU 925, WSNA, and SEIU Healthcare 1199NW.

TAKE A STAND — All union members and community supporters are welcome to join them today (Wednesday, Sept. 12) from 7 to 8 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the UWMC light rail station at Montlake & Pacific, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at UW’s Harborview Medical Center at 9th & Jefferson. Get details.

Amidst massive growth in Seattle and unprecedented campus expansion in the University District, UW has failed to support the very people who make it a world-class institution.

“UW is Seattle’s biggest employer. They have a chance to truly lead the way and promote sustainable, community-oriented growth,” said Nancy Manos of SEIU Local 925. “By being a responsible employer, the university can be a bold leader in regional policy on things like housing, transit, and child care.”

UW wants to be a leader on fighting climate change, but its preference for car-oriented policies over affordable public transportation for employees undermines all of its sustainability goals and contributes to regional traffic congestion.

Unions representing UW employees are currently in the middle of bargaining, both individually and as a coalition. They are calling on UW to make the right choices by providing a free UPass to employees, providing wages that people can actually live on, and taking action to combat institutional racism.