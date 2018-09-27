WA WORKS film added to lineup for Tacoma Film Festival

TACOMA (Sept. 27, 2018) — This year, WA WORK released a series of short film portraits of workers in Washington state that capture the meaning of work in their lives and the challenges they face in getting through each day safely. One of those films has been picked up by the 2018 Tacoma Film Festival scheduled for Oct. 4-11, and will be screened on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at Tacoma’s Grand Cinema.

Inspired by the tradition of the American photo essay in the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s, WA WORK is a series of intimate cinematic portraits of everyday working people in Washington state. The films are intended to be launch vehicles for discussions about the place of work in 21st century America. WA WORK is a collaboration between the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO and the film/performance company CABULA6 with funding and support provided through a grant from the Safety and Health Investment Projects program at the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries.

Care, a 10-minute WA WORK documentary by Jeremy Xido, is about Colleen Stern, a home care worker (OPEIU Local 8) who describes the “privilege” of being allowed into her clients’ private lives to help them stay in their homes.

“Colleen makes her way through the world taking care of those around her, from the birds in her garden to the elderly couple she tries to keep in their home,” reads the films description in the Tacoma Film Festival program. “Yet inside the routine quiet of any given day, calamity can strike. This may be one of those days.”

Care will be part of a Short Film Program entitled Lady Parts, which features “a sampling of womxn’s stories from the countless lives, experiences, and creations of half the world’s population.” It will be screened at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9 at the Grand Cinema. Click here for tickets.

See the entire schedule and learn more about the 2018 Tacoma Film Festival here.

All of the WA WORKS films, including Care, are posted at the WSLC website.