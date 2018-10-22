Apply now to join WSLC team as receptionist/special projects staff

SEATTLE (Oct. 22, 2018) — The Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO is looking for a full-time receptionist/special projects support staff for its Seattle office. The WSLC is the largest union organization in the state, representing the interests of more than 600 local union organizations with more than 450,000 rank-and-file members.

Applicants for the receptionist/special projects support staff position should have a strong commitment to the principles and values of the labor movement. The successful candidate will possess a range of skills including familiarity with Microsoft Office programs — especially Word, Outlook, Excel and Access — the operation of various office equipment, filing and organizational skills. A willingness to learn and take on new tasks is essential, as is the ability to work independently and productively. Experience with graphic design programs is a plus, as is experience in a legislative or campaign environment, and bilingualism.

Responsibilities include front-office reception duties, direct support for political and field staff, filing monthly, quarterly, and annual Public Disclosure Commission reports, and other support tasks.

The WSLC is a union shop with membership in OPEIU Local 8. Salary and benefits in accordance with the OPEIU Local 8 Master Trade Section collective bargaining agreement. This position is 35 hours per week, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., although start and end times are negotiable.

The start date for the position is as soon as possible, so APPLY TODAY by sending a letter of interest and resume via email to Willa Kamakahi at wkamakahi@wslc.org.