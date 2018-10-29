Budget Matters 2018 conference Nov. 13 to feature Inslee, powell

The keynote speakers are Gov. Jay Inslee and john a. powell, Director of the Haas Institute for a Fair and Inclusive Society. The conference also features multiple breakout sessions on topics including: building a progressive economic policy agenda; how child savings accounts strengthen economic security; how a modernized Working Families Tax Rebate will transform the tax code; strategies for using effective anti-poverty messaging; and how to lift up your funding priorities in the state budget, which will include (among others) Joe Kendo, Government Affairs Director of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO.

Full-price ticket is $115. Scholarship ticket is $40. Breakfast and lunch are included. Get more information or click here to buy tickets.

The Washington State Budget & Policy Center is a non-profit organization that uses research and analysis to advance the well-being of Washington communities, improve the economic security and social opportunity of all in the state, and support the essential role of government in promoting a just and prosperous society.