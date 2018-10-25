Make a difference Saturday in Kent, Seattle

Labor Neighbor volunteers are needed for walks on behalf of Schrier, Braddock

(Oct. 25, 2018) — Labor Neighbor 2018, the grassroots political education and mobilization program of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, is it its home stretch now as thousands of union households across Washington state have been visited or phoned to explain which candidates have earned organized labor’s endorsement — and why. There are only two weekends left to represent your union and make a difference in these critical mid-term elections, so sign up to volunteer today!

This Saturday, Oct. 27, union volunteers are needed for two neighborhood walks:

KENT — Meet at 10 a.m. at the Meridian Middle School parking lot, 23480 120th Ave SE in Kent, for a neighborhood walk in the 8th Congressional District on behalf of Dr. Kim Schrier.

SEATTLE — Meet at 10 a.m. at UFCW Local 21, 5030 1st Ave. South in Seattle, for a West Seattle Day of Action in the 34th Legislative District on behalf of WSLC-endorsed state Senate candidate Shannon Braddock and the Seattle Prop 1 education levy endorsed by MLK Labor. Volunteers can RSVP here or by contacting WSLC Field Mobilization Director Cherika Carter via email or calling her at 206-384-1133.​

Can’t make it this weekend? Check out the schedule of future opportunities to support labor-endorsed candidates across the state through the rest of “Knocktober,” including a phone bank on Tuesday, Oct. 30 and a special Halloween phone bank on Wednesday, Oct. 31 (costumes encouraged) at the IAM 751 Hall, 9135 15th Pl. South in Seattle.

The WSLC’s Labor Neighbor program engages union members to inform fellow union members and their families about the candidates and ballot measures that have earned labor’s endorsement and why. Labor Neighbor volunteers distribute flyers that compare where the candidates’ stand on issues that are important to Washington’s working families. They don’t tell union members how to vote, they just explain who earned their union’s support and why, and then urge fellow members to decide on their own and VOTE!

WSLC-affiliated unions can order customized versions of these flyers with their organizations’ names and logos. Check out the flyers and just email WSLC Communications Director David Groves, attaching your logo, to request your custom versions.

Questions? Email Cherika Carter or call her at 206-384-1133.​