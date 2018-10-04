Volunteers needed Saturday in Pierce, Kitsap

UPDATE (Oct. 4, 2018) — On Saturday, Oct. 6, Labor Neighbor volunteers will gather in Pierce and Kitsap counties for neighborhood walks in support of legislative candidates who have earned labor’s endorsement. The Pierce County Day of Action will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., staging from the Pierce County Central Labor Council, 3049 S. 36th St. #201 in Tacoma. The Bremerton Day of Action will also be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., staging from the SEIU 925 office at 2602 Burwell St. in Bremerton.

And make plans to join Labor Neighbor walks next Saturday, Oct. 13 in Ferndale, Everett and Bremerton (again), and Sunday, Oct. 14 in Issaquah. See the latest Labor Neighbor schedule for details. For more information or to RSVP, email the WSLC’s Cherika Carter or call her at 206-384-1133.​

UPDATE (Sept. 26, 2018) — On Saturday, Sept. 29, union volunteers will participate in Labor Neighbor walks in Snohomish County’s 39th and 44th Legislative Districts to share information about which candidates have earned labor’s endorsement, and why. Volunteers will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Snohomish County Labor Council, 2810 Lombard Ave. #207, in Everett. See the Labor Neighbor schedule for details and/or to RSVP.

In addition, Labor Neighbor phone banks continue TONIGHT — and on Tuesdays and Wednesdays now through Election Day — at the Machinists 751 Hall, 9135 15th Pl. S. in Seattle, with shifts from 4 to 6 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. each night. For more information or to RSVP, email the WSLC’s Cherika Carter or call her at 206-384-1133.​

(Sept. 18, 2018) — In seven weeks, union members and their families will have the opportunity to elect candidates who’ll put the interests of working families first. That means NOW through Election Day is your opportunity to make a difference by volunteering for Labor Neighbor 2018!

Labor Neighbor, the Washington State Labor Council’s grassroots member-to-member political action program, engages union members to inform fellow union members and their families about the candidates and ballot measures that have earned labor’s endorsement, and why. Last weekend, dozens of volunteers met in Vancouver to distribute literature and talk to area union voters about Carolyn Long, labor’s endorsed candidate for U.S. Representative in the 3rd CD, and about State Representative candidates Tanisha Harris and Damion Jiles (17th LD) and Chris Thobaben and Kathy Gillespie (18th LD).

On Sept. 22-23, Labor Neighbor walks are planned in Spokane on behalf of 5th CD U.S. Representative candidate Lisa Brown and various legislative candidates in the region. Volunteers will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Spokane Regional Labor Council, 510 Elm St.

In addition, Labor Neighbor phone banks are happening on Tuesdays and Wednesdays now through Election Day at the Machinists 751 Hall, 9135 15th Pl. S. in Seattle, with shifts from 4 to 6 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. each night.

TAKE A STAND — Make a difference in the coming elections so we have a government that puts people first, and cares about good jobs and working families. Click here to see the Labor Neighbor schedule for more details and fill out a Labor Neighbor volunteer form. Also download/print a PDF version of the schedule.)

For more information or to RSVP, email the WSLC’s Cherika Carter or call her at 206-384-1133.​