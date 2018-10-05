No tricks: Get treats that are union made

(Oct. 5, 2018) — If you’ve visited your union grocery store in western Washington, the South Puget Sound area, or eastern Washington recently, you’ve spotted the new Halloween candy displays there. If you want your Halloween to be all treats and no tricks, make sure the candy you purchase supports good union jobs right here in America.

Here is a list, courtesy of the AFL-CIO Union Label and Service Trades Department, of union-made Halloween candy and treats:

HERSHEY PRODUCTS* — Hershey Kisses, Hershey Syrups, Hershey Milk Chocolate Bar, Hershey Milk with Almond Bars, Hershey Special Dark Bars, Hershey Nuggets, Rolo, Hershey Kissables, Kit Kat Bars, Carmello Bar, Cadbury Fruit & Nut Bar, Cadbury Roast Almond Bar, Cadbury Royal Dark Bar, Cadbury Dairy Milk Bar, Jolly Ranchers, Hershey Symphony Bar with Toffee

PEARSON’S CANDY CO. — Salted Nut Roll, Nut Goodie, Mint Patties, Bun Bars

AMERICAN LICORICE** — Black & Red Vines, Strawberry Ropes

ANABELLES CANDY COMPANY — Rocky Road-Smores Look, Big Hunk, Abba-Zaba – Peanut Butter/Raspberry, U-No

SCONZA CANDIES — Jaw Breakers, Chocolate Covered Cherries, Chocolate, Boston Baked Beans Jordan, Almonds Yogurt Raisins, Chocolate/Yogurt Fruit & Raisins, Lemoncello Almonds

GHIRADELLI CHOCOLATES — All filled & non filled squares, All filled & non filled bars, Non pariels, Chocolate chips

BACHMAN — Pretzels, Jax Cheese Curls, Keystone Snacks Party Mix, Cheese Curls, Corn Chips

TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES — Tootsie Rolls, Blow Pops, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Andes, Wack-O-Wax

JELLY BELLY’S CANDY COMPANY — Candy Corn, Fall Festival Mix, Sour Gummi Pumpkins, Mellocreme Pumpkins, Jelly Belly Disney Villains bags, Harry Potter Bertie Bott’s, Every Flavour Beans, Halloween Jelly Belly, Disney Mickey and Minnie Jelly Beans, Hello Kitty Halloween Deluxe Mix, Harry Potter Jelly Slugs Jelly, Belly BeanBoozled, Gummi Rats, Gummi Tarantulas

NESTLE — Peanut Butter Cups, Laffy Taffy, Baby Ruth*, Butterfinger*, Pearson’s Nips, Nestle Crunch, Butterfinger Crisp

SEE’S CANDIES — Chocolate Assortment, Nuts & Chews, Truffles, Lollypops, Brittles & Toffees, Candy Bars

GUITTARD CHOCOLATE

* Some products made abroad; check the label for country of origin.

**Also made at non-union plant in Laporte, Indiana.

The Washington State Labor Council’s Union Goods and Services Committee has asked The Stand to regularly post lists of union products to help inform rank-and-file members and supporters what they can buy to support good family-wage jobs.