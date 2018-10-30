One week until Election Day: Volunteer to GOTV statewide

(Oct. 30, 2018) — As Kenny Loggins sings, “This Is It.”

Election Day is one week from today. That means voters across the state have just one more week to fill out and mail — postage free! — their ballots for this fall’s critical election. That also means this is the home stretch for Labor Neighbor, the Washington State Labor Council’s grassroots voter education and mobilization program, to Get Out The Vote!

There are still several opportunities for union volunteers to participate in phone banks and neighborhood walks to share information with fellow union members about which candidates have earned labor’s endorsement and why. Make a difference! RSVP today to volunteer for one of the following efforts or email WSLC Field Mobilization Director Cherika Carter or call her at 206-384-1133.

Tuesday, October 30

SEATTLE — Join the Phone Bank on Tuesday, Oct. 30 — with 4-6 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. shifts available — at the IAM 751 Hall, 9135 15th Pl. South in Seattle. Food and training provided.

SPOKANE — Join the Phone Bank on Tuesday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Spokane Regional Labor Council, 510 S. Elm St. For details, call 509-327-7637. Food and training provided.

VANCOUVER — Join the Phone Bank on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the IAFF Hall Local 452, 2807 NW Fruit Valley Road. Food and training provided.

Wednesday, October 31

SEATTLE — Volunteers are urged to wear costumes and join us for a special Halloween Labor Neighbor phone bank on Wednesday, Oct. 31 — with 4-6 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. shifts available — at the IAM 751 Hall, 9135 15th Pl. South in Seattle. Food, candy and training provided.

Thursday, November 1

SPOKANE — Join the Phone Bank on Thursday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Spokane Regional Labor Council, 510 S. Elm St. For details, call 509-327-7637. Food and training provided.

Saturday, November 3

AUBURN — The MLK Labor Player’s Choice will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., staging from the IAM 751 Auburn Hall, 201 A St. SW. Players Choice means volunteers get to choose which of several targeted races and districts that they want to work on that day. Learn more at the Facebook event page.

FERNDALE — The Northwest Washington CLC Day of Action is from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Meet at the Machinists hall, 2064 Vista Dr. in Ferndale.

MOUNT VERNON — A Labor Neighbor Door Knock will be Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., staging from the IBEW 191 Hall, 300 Anderson Road in Mount Vernon. RSVP to Lori Province, Project Coordinator, via email or by calling 206-351-2956.