WA Labor Education & Research Center seeks new Director

The following is from WA LERC:

SEATTLE (Oct. 3, 2018) — The Washington State Labor Education and Research Center (WA LERC) at South Seattle College is seeking a new Director.

A recent expansion of the Labor Center’s budget makes this an exciting time for this small-but-mighty labor education and research center. WA LERC needs a leader with a vision for labor education and research in service to the robust Washington state and regional labor movements (unions and allied organizations). The ideal candidate will have experience with unions, other economic and social justice organizations, and higher education.

The Director is responsible for oversight of all aspects of the Labor Center’s education programs, research projects, and organizational functioning, as well as acting as one of the Center’s Educators or Researchers. Duties include staff development and evaluation, budget management and fund raising, outreach to education and research partners, curriculum development and teaching, collaboration with the colleges in the Seattle District, research, and public presentations.

The salary range for this position is $82,461 – $90,000 per year with a good benefits package. This is a full-time, permanent, year-round managerial position. The Director is not represented by a union; the other Labor Center staff are union-represented.

The board will begin reviewing applications on Oct. 23, 2018 and hope to make a hire by mid-December 2018, with a start date in January or February 2019.

All applications must be submitted through the Seattle Colleges District on-line HR system. Go here for more information about the position and to submit an application. For more information about WA LERC, visit its website.

If, after reviewing these sites, you have more questions about the position or the organization, contact Interim Director Sarah Laslett at 206-934-6859 or sarah.laslett@seattlecolleges.edu.

The WA LERC is committed to hiring and advancing women, people of color, LGBTQ people, and others from traditionally underrepresented communities, and working with partner organizations that do the same.