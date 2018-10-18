WSLC seeks Legislative Intern in Olympia for the 2019 session

OLYMPIA (Oct. 18, 2018) — The Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, the state’s largest labor organization which represents some 450,000 union members from more than 600 local unions, has an exciting internship opportunity in Olympia during the 2019 legislative session. The application deadline is Friday, Nov. 16.



Here is the job posting:

Legislative Intern

The Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, is seeking a full-time legislative intern beginning Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, for the 60-day legislative session that begins the following Monday, Jan. 7 to help develop and coordinate legislative advocacy for Washington working families. This is a fun and challenging opportunity to learn more about issues important to working families, our labor movement, public policy and the legislative process. Plus, there are many opportunities for interns to pursue and develop their own policy interests and to build relationships with affiliated unions, legislators and coalition partners.

Our fast-paced internship is open to anyone with an interest in public policy and a passion for the labor movement. We are looking for people with excellent writing and research skills, a positive attitude, a willingness to tackle a variety of tasks and the ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Duties Include:

► Assisting the WSLC lobbying team, United Labor Lobby, and Shared Prosperity Coalition with meetings (including scheduling and taking minutes)

► Conducting legislative research

► Bill tracking

► Attending committee hearings and meetings with legislators

► Outreach and communication with affiliated unions regarding progress of policy priorities

Desired Qualifications:

► Strong ties to and/or an interest in labor and working families

► Desire to learn about public policy and the legislative process

► Good written and oral communication skills

► Strong analytical and research skills

► Strong work ethic

► Ability to handle a fast-paced environment

► Also available nights and weekends occasionally

Compensation is competitive and will include membership in OPEIU Local 8. In previous years, interns still in school have also worked with their academic institution to receive course credit.

The successful applicant will be working out of the WSLC’s Olympia office at 906 Columbia St. SW.

Please send a resume and cover letter by Nov. 16, 2018, to WSLC Government Affairs Director Joe Kendo at:

jkendo@wslc.org

or

Joe Kendo

Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO

321 – 16th Ave. South

Seattle, WA 98144