Women win ● Get smart for Boeing ● Fanning the flames

Monday, November 12, 2018

ELECTIONS

► In today’s Seattle Times — More power to women in government (editorial) — Tuesday’s election results mean more women will be joining Washington’s Legislature as well as Congress… It’s about time. Having more women in office isn’t just about numbers or bragging rights. Stronger representation means our state government benefits from a broader perspective on the important issues of the day. That means a deeper understanding of how state policies affect half the state’s population.

EDITOR’S NOTE — The Seattle Times endorsed Dino Rossi over Kim Schrier. Just sayin’.

► In the Bellingham Herald — One apparent upset, two recounts in three close 42nd LD races — Democrat Sharon Shewmake has apparently defeated four-term Republican state Rep. Vincent Buys for one of two House seats in the traditionally conservative 42nd Legislative District of northern Whatcom County. Two other races narrowed and appear headed for a mandatory hand recount. Republican state Rep. Luanne Van Werven leads Democrat Justin Boneau by 131 votes or .18 percent, and GOP state Sen. Doug Ericksen leads Bellingham City Councilwoman Pinky Vargas by 72 votes.

► In the Kitsap Sun — GOP’s McClendon jumps ahead of Randall in 26th Senate race — McClendon, a Gig Harbor Republican, jumped to a 222-vote (0.34 percentage point) lead after a fresh round of results was released in Pierce County. Randall, a Bremerton Democrat, had held a narrow advantage since Tuesday’s general election.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This race is also headed for a mandatory recount.

► In the Seattle Times — Hey GOP: You’re dead around here. Time to dump Trump, and look to the ‘Nones’ (by Danny Westneat) — This is a generational realignment of who we are and our politics. As a result, the prescription for bringing the GOP back from the dead around here is daunting: Dump Trump. And dump God from politics.

► In today’s Washington Post — Trump calls for halting recounts in Florida races for governor and Senate — President Trump on Monday called for stopping the recounts in Florida’s votes for Senate and governor, alleging without evidence that many ballots are missing and forged and that a valid tally is not possible. Trump’s tweet came as Florida officials conducted recounts in three statewide races amid accusations of fraud by Republicans but no evidence of criminal conduct, according to the Florida secretary of state’s office, which is led by a Republican appointee. The recounts are happening in accordance with Florida law because of the tight margins in the votes.

THIS WASHINGTON



► In the (Everett) Herald — Study: A smarter workforce is needed to win Boeing 797 — If Washington wants to retain its standing as an aerospace powerhouse, it should consider boosting investment in K-12 education, technical programs and colleges and universities throughout the state, according to a new report from the Choose Washington New Middle-Market Airplane Council. The council, an alliance of elected officials and business and union leaders, hopes to convince Chicago-based Boeing Co. to build its next passenger airplane model in Washington. The council is sharing the report with private and public leaders for consideration during the upcoming legislative session.

► From KNKX — Democratic legislator says school bonds should only need simple majority to pass — Thirteen school districts across the state asked voters to approve construction bonds, but it appears that less than a third won enough support. That’s prompting renewed calls for the state to change the 60-percent threshold for passage to a simple majority.

► In the Seattle Times — Governor, call a special session for special education (editorial) — School districts need the clarity on special-ed funding only the Legislature can provide. Without it, more districts will pitch headlong into the next year, trying to avoid a budget abyss.

► From KING TV — Investigation into rape allegations against state Sen. Joe Fain may be called off — The investigation into allegations of rape made against state Sen. Joe Fain (R-Auburn), who lost his bid for re-election last week, may be called off, according to a state Senate spokesperson.

► In the Seattle Times — Mixed midterm results for Inslee as he weighs 2020 plans

LOCAL

► In today’s Seattle Times — Filmmaker, author sue FBI, seeking records about infamous 1981 Seattle murders — The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Seattle, stems from the fatal shootings of Silme Domingo and Gene Viernes in the Pioneer Square headquarters of Cannery Workers Local 37 on June 1, 1981. A Seattle attorney and a documentary filmmaker allege that the FBI has improperly withheld decades-old documents related to the infamous murders, later blamed on former Philippine strongman President Ferdinand Marcos.

► In today’s Seattle Times — UW dental school is fixing its financial woes, but university’s overall deficit remains a worry — The new dean of the debt-plagued University of Washington dental school says the school has turned a corner on its financial problems, but across the university, last year’s $325 million deficit is a growing concern.

► In today’s Peninsula Daily News — State mediator called in for Port Angeles School District, paraeducators negotiations — At the last negotiations session Oct. 30, the district had offered the paraeducators a 3.5 percent pay increase, and the association countered with 22 percent. Paraeducators voted Nov. 6 to authorize a strike to begin Thursday if the school district does not make a “fair and equitable offer,” their lead negotiator Barbara Gapper has said.

NATIONAL

► From Reuters — Fierce winds expected to fan California’s deadly wildfires — Fierce, dry winds were expected to fan the flames of deadly wildfires burning in California on Monday, heightening the risk of fresh blazes from scattered embers and making driving conditions difficult. In the northern part of the state, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said at least 228 people were still missing as of early Monday in the so-called Camp Fire, the state’s most destructive blaze on record, one of two fires raging in the state that have killed at least 31 people.

► From CBS News — Firefighter union president rips Trump for ‘demeaning’ comments about California wildfires — “The president’s message attacking California and threatening to withhold aid to the victims of the cataclysmic fires is ill-informed, ill-timed and demeaning to those who are suffering as well as the men and women on the front lines,” California Professional Firefighters President Brian Rice said.

► In the Kitsap Sun — Kitsap fire departments send ‘strike force’ to help fight California fires

EDITOR’S NOTE — As are several other fire departments around the state.

► From Bloomberg — Drivers for Amazon Flex can wind up earning less than they realize — Amazon advertises an hourly rate of $18 to $25 for Flex. But interviews with Flex drivers and research by financial analysts at Bernstein indicate the net pay is much less when accounting for essential, on-the-job expenses. Actual earnings are $5 or $11 an hour, depending on what a worker chooses to deduct, Bernstein found.

