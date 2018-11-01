Donate to APRI Seattle’s 2018 Turkey Drop on Nov. 12-19

SEATTLE (Nov. 1, 2018) — APRI Seattle, in partnership with the Puget Sound Labor Agency and 3vanCook.com, will have its annual Operation Turkey Drop to make sure that working families and community members in need can celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with special meals. They are seeking generous donations from union members and organizations to make this year’s event a success.

Please bring turkeys, hams and seasonal donations to the following locations on these dates:

Monday, Nov. 12 — From noon to 8 p.m. at the APRI Seattle office in Room 80 of the Seattle Labor Temple, 2800 First Ave.

Tuesday through Friday, Nov. 13-16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Puget Sound Labor Agency in Room 126 of the Seattle Labor Temple, 2800 First Ave.

Wednesday through Monday, Nov. 14-19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ron Sandwith Teen Center, 31455 28th Ave. South in Federal Way.

If you have questions or would like to arrange large donations, click here or contact APRI Seattle at 253-886-8339 or call the PSLA at 206-448-9277.

APRI Seattle, the local chapter of the A. Philip Randolph Institute, is an organization that believes the fight for workers’ rights and civil rights are inseparable, and is dedicated to the development of programs that extend democracy to the disfranchised. Learn more here.

P.S. No, not that kind of turkey drop.

(Afterword: “God as my witness, I thought turkeys could fly.”)