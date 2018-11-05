Issues matter. Your voice matters. VOTE!

(Nov. 5, 2018) — By all accounts, voter participation is way up for this election. And the Labor Neighbor grassroots political mobilization of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO has matched that mid-term enthusiasm. Hundreds of union volunteers have contacted thousands of their fellow union members in recent weeks to urge them to vote and explain which candidates earned their union’s endorsement.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) is Election Day. That means voters have to drop their ballots in the mail — no postage necessary — or in local county drop boxes today or tomorrow to be a part of this historic election. (Voters can log into MyVote.com to find drop boxes near them.)

Still haven’t filled yours out? Check out the list of WSLC-endorsed candidates. These are candidates who filled out questionnaires, were interviewed, and won the support of at least two-thirds of WSLC delegates from unions across Washington state. They are recommended because they support working-class families on bread-and-butter issues like wages, health care, Social Security and Medicare, safe workplaces, and other issues that really matter.

Union members and their families who want to get more information about why these candidates were endorsed can see the WSLC’s candidate comparison flyers for targeted congressional and legislative races. These flyers are intended for union members and their families only.

No one knows for sure what will happen in these elections — not the pollsters, not the pundits, and not Uncle Walter. But there is one sure bet: there will be some local, state legislative, or possibly even congressional races decided by a handful of votes. (Just ask Dino.)

Make sure you are counted! VOTE! (And then make sure your family members have all voted as well.) And we’ll see how it all plays out on Tuesday night.