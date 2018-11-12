Join the fight to defend those who serve

Whether fighting to preserve the integrity of the Department of Veterans Affairs or handing an economic lifeline to returning service members, the labor movement is fighting every day for those who committed themselves to service.

“We’re seeking to bridge the gap between military and civilian life, helping those who served our country apply the unparalleled leadership and technical skills they learned in the military to a good union job once they’re back home,” said AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka at a Toys for Tots kickoff earlier today. “Serving our veterans is just one way the labor movement is making an impact in our communities.”

You can be a part of that effort. This Veterans Day, stand with us and speak out on the issues that impact us most. Demand more from politicians and corporations than a lapel pin or catchphrase. Together, we can win the fair economy and just society that millions of veterans have fought and bled for.