Learn how new trade policies affect us at WFTC breakfast

SEATTLE — All union members and community supporters are encouraged to get their tickets now for the Washington Fair Trade Coalition Breakfast on Wednesday, Nov. 28 hosted by IAM District Lodge 751, 9125 15th Pl. S. in Seattle. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and the program will be from 8 to 9 a.m.

Keynote speaker Indira Trejo, Global Impact Coordinator for the United Farm Workers, will discuss how trade policy affects workers, families, and communities and how we can move our work beyond NAFTA (now USMCA).

Tickets for this important WFTC fundraising event are $50 for individuals and $400 for tables, and are available online here. All proceeds benefit the Washington Fair Trade Coalition’s 501(c)(3) Education Fund.

Questions? Email Hillary Haden or call 206-227-3079.