Marriott strike settled in Oakland, Detroit; continues in 6 cities

The following is from UNITE HERE:

NEW YORK CITY (Nov. 6, 2018) — Hotel workers with UNITE HERE have reached settlement with Marriott and ratified contract agreements at the striking hotels in Oakland and Detroit. The contracts will cover the one striking Marriott property in each city, as strikes continue for more than 7,000 Marriott workers at 21 Marriott properties in San Jose, San Francisco, San Diego, Maui, Oahu, and Boston.

“We are encouraged by the progress achieved in resolving the strikes in Oakland and Detroit with strong, fair contracts, and are hopeful that similar progress can be achieved in the other six cities still on strike,” said D. Taylor, International President of UNITE HERE. “The progress made by Marriott this week in both cities shows that they are able to make reasonable movement, and we are hopeful that soon one job will be enough to live with dignity on at every Marriott in all cities.”

The settlements for both cities include historic progress on crucial issues impacting hotel workers, including automation, wages and benefits, and working conditions. Both cities will share full details on their new contracts after the other six cities have reached agreements. The six remaining strike cities will be bargaining again soon.

