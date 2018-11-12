Rally Nov. 15 in Everett to support Providence caregivers

EVERETT — A rally to support the caregivers at Providence Hospice & Homecare of Snohomish County (SEIU Healthcare 1199NW) will be at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15 at the main entrance of Colby Campus of Providence Regional Medical Center, 13th Street between Colby and Oakes in Everett. Download and share the rally flyer.

These are the nurses, chaplains, social workers, physical therapists and other caregivers of Providence Hospice & Homecare of Snohomish County who have dedicated their lives to making sure you and your loved ones receive the highest quality care.

“But Providence St. Joseph Health is putting corporate greed before patient need, making it difficult to provide the care you deserve,” read the union’s rally flyer. “Providence executives have refused to listen to our concerns about improving staffing, ensuring wages that recruit and retain qualified staff, and agreeing to a fair union contract. Providence can afford to make improvements for Snohomish County patients — it is now a giant corporation with more than 1,000 facilities in seven states, $23 billion in revenue and a CEO who makes more than $4 million a year.”

Join the Providence caregivers’ rally on Nov. 15 and send a powerful message to Providence executives that the residents of Snohomish County deserve the highest quality hospice and homecare.

For more information, email Sabrina Snow of SEIU Healthcare 1199NW .