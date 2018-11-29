Register now for 2019 Legislative Conference

Online registration is now available for reception, lobby day on Jan. 30-31

OLYMPIA — With the 2018 election’s solidification of pro-worker majorities in the Washington State Legislature, all eyes will soon be on Olympia to find out what type of agenda state lawmakers will pursue and how it will affect working families. So it’s not too soon to make plans — and register — for the 2019 Legislative Reception and Lobbying Conference of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, which is set for Jan. 30-31 at the Hotel RL (Red Lion), 2300 Evergreen Park Dr. SW, in Olympia.

Will legislators move to protect Washington public employees’ freedom to stand together in unions after this year’s Janus decision by the U.S. Supreme Court? Will they take steps to make Washington’s worst-in-the-nation tax system, which charges the most from those with the least, more fair for working families? Will the new biennial budget not only fund state employee contracts, but also be sufficient to sustain critical public services? With lawmakers in the other Washington actively undermining the Affordable Care Act, will state legislators work to improve access to affordable health care coverage in our state?

All union leaders, staff, and especially rank-and-file members are invited to attend WSLC legislative events to learn about these and other issues important to their unions and the state’s labor movement. The Reception will be Wednesday, Jan. 30 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the hotel. This is a great opportunity for union members to meet and mix with legislators, other elected state officials, and agency directors and staff in an informal setting. The following morning, Thursday, Jan. 31, the WSLC Lobbying Conference begins at the hotel at 8:30 a.m. — registration opens at 7:30 a.m. — with a brief legislative lobbying training and review of the most pressing issues facing working families, then delegates will take buses to the Capitol to meet with their legislators on these issues. Buses will bring delegates back to the hotel for lunch and a quick debriefing and be finished by about 2 p.m.

Online registration is now available. The $110 registration fee covers admission, drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the WSLC Legislative Reception on Wednesday night, plus lunch and materials for the WSLC Legislative Lobbying Day on Thursday. You can also register guests for the Reception only for $20/person.

Preregistration is especially important because the WSLC will be making appointments with state legislators in advance, so if you plan to attend, sign up soon! If you have any questions, email Willa Hockley-Smith or call her at 206-254-4913. A block of rooms has been reserved at the Hotel RL Olympia for Wednesday night, Jan. 30, but must be reserved soon to receive the WSLC Group Rate, or they be released and rates will be higher. Make reservations by calling 360-943-4000 or 1-800-325-4000 ASAP and tell them you are with the Washington State Labor Council’s conference.

Please join the WSLC on Jan. 30-31 for these important events and urge your fellow union members to come as well so labor’s voice is heard in the halls of our statehouse.