Sea-Tac Airport’s jet fuelers vote to authorize strike

The following is from Teamsters Local 174:

SEATAC (Nov. 26, 2018) — A group of nearly 150 aircraft fuelers have authorized a strike against their employer, escalating their fight for a first contract with Swissport. The workers, who fuel nearly all aircraft departing from Sea-Tac International Airport, have been working to negotiate a first contract since voting in March to join Teamsters Local 174.

Progress of negotiations has been slow and difficult, as Swissport continues to stall negotiations by insisting on proposing language that undercuts local area standards. Local 174 already represents a group of Swissport workers in the fuel tank farm at Sea-Tac Airport. If a strike were to be called by the Teamsters, air travel out of Sea-Tac Airport would come to a halt, as aircraft would be unable to refuel.

“Swissport management did not believe their employees were serious about getting a strong first contract,” said Local 174 Director of Negotiations Patty Warren. “This nearly-unanimous strike vote should make it clear to Swissport that their bullying tactics will not work. It is time to get serious about the negotiating process or it’s going to be an interesting holiday season.”

“A strike authorization vote can be daunting for a newly-organized group, but these workers rose to the challenge and spoke clearly with one voice: they will not tolerate Swissport’s intimidation,” said Local 174 Secretary-Treasurer and Joint Council 28 President Rick Hicks. “We are proud of our new members’ courage and resolve, and we hope this vote will send a powerful message to their employer that they need to reconsider their anti-worker positions if they want to reach a contract without a strike.”

Founded in 1909, Teamsters Local 174 represents 7,600 working men and women in the Seattle area. For more information, visit the union’s website or its Facebook page.