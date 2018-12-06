Ballots for WSLC officers’ election to be tallied today

SEATTLE (Dec. 6, 2018) — The Election Board of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO today will tally the ballots returned by WSLC-affiliated unions for the election of officers to lead the state’s largest labor organization, which represents the interests of more than 600 local union organizations and some 450,000 rank-and-file union members. Per the WSLC Constitution, the election winners will begin four-year terms as WSLC officers beginning Jan. 5, 2019.

After the results are certified later today or tonight by this board of “Tellers,” who were elected by delegates at the WSLC 2018 Convention in Wenatchee, the outcomes will be posted here at The Stand and emailed to our list of subscribers. (Subscribe here!)

With the resignation of WSLC President Jeff Johnson, two candidates were nominated by WSLC-affiliated unions to serve as President and have been campaigning to be the chief executive officer of the organization: Larry Brown, Legislative and Political Director of Machinists (IAM) District Council 751, and Lynne Dodson, the current Secretary Treasurer of the WSLC.

WSLC Political and Strategic Campaign Director April Sims was nominated and is unopposed for the position of WSLC Secretary Treasurer, the chief financial officer of the organization. She and Dodson have run together on a ticket, but affiliates were free to vote for Sims and either candidate for president.

In addition, 20 WSLC Vice Presidents will be elected by district and eight Vice Presidents will be elected to represent the interests of AFL-CIO-affiliated constituency groups and allied organizations. At-large Vice Presidents are later appointed to represent the interests of any international union paying per capita on 10,000 or more members that does not have an elected Vice President.

Together, the two WSLC executive officers and all Vice Presidents comprise the WSLC Executive Board, which meets quarterly and establishes the WSLC’s policies and priorities of the council between conventions.

For more information about the duties and responsibilities of the WSLC President, Secretary Treasurer, and Executive Board, see Article’s VI through VIII of the WSLC Constitution.