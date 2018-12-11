This holiday, give the gift of good union jobs

(Dec. 11, 2018) — As you search for perfect holiday gifts for your loved ones, remember to look for the union label so your presents give the gift of good jobs. Below is a wide range of gift possibilities, from clothes to games to sports equipment and more, made by union-members across the country.

The Washington State Labor Council’s Union Goods and Services Committee has posted Buy Union, Washington! providing links to various resources — both in the state and nationally — to identify union-made goods and services, and unionized stores where you can do your shopping. Another great resource is Labor 411, which regularly updates lists of union-made food, beverages and gifts for various specific occasions. For example, check out it’s union-made shopping lists for general holiday gifts, gifts for her, gifts for him, and gifts for kids.

The following list was compiled by the AFL-CIO from Union Plus, Labor 411, the AFL-CIO Union Label and Service Trades Department (UL&STD), and the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM) website.

Apparel and Accessories

Carhartt

Filson clothes and bags

Garnier Fructis hair care products

Joseph Abboud

Nunn Bush shoes

Phillips-Van Heusen

Red Wing Shoes

Shinola watches

Winston Leather

Wolverine boots

Games and Toys

Boggle

Candy Land

Clue

Connect Four

Cranium

Easy-Bake

The Game of Life

G.I. Joe

Heroscape

Marvel & Disney toys and games made by Hasbro

Memory

Mousetrap

Mr. Potato Head

My Little Pony

Operation

Play-Doh

Rubik’s

Sorry

Strawberry Shortcake

Tinkertoy

Tonka

Transformers

Trivial Pursuit

Twister

Weebles

Yahtzee

Sports Equipment

American Athletic gym equipment

Bell Sports

Ebonite Bowling Balls

Louisville Slugger

Remington Arms

Standard Golf Company

Wilson Sporting Goods

Tools

Armstrong

Black & Decker Tools

Channellock

Craftsman

Cutco knives

Klein Tools

Ridgid

SnapOn Tools

Stanley Hand Tools

Union Tools

Warwood

Stocking Stuffers

Rayovac batteries

Bic lighters

Allan Traditional Candy Canes and other candies

Boyer Mallo cups and other candies

Brown & Haley holiday gift boxes, baskets, tins and packages

Dare Foods Limited variety of gums, jellies, hard candy and gift tubs

Frankford Candy & Chocolate holiday candy toys, gift baskets, tins boxes and packs

Ghirardelli chocolates

Hershey chocolates

Jelly Belly

Jordan Almonds

Laffy Taffy

Linette Quality Chocolates

Nestle chocolates

Pearson’s Candy Company

Sconza Candy Company

See’s Candies

Wine and Spirits

Andre champagne

Arbor Mist

C.K. Mondavi

Chateau Ste. Michelle

Cook’s champagne

Gallo Estate wines

Gallo of Sonoma

St. Supery

Tott’s champagne

Turning Leaf

Beer

Bass Pale Ale

Beck’s

Blue Moon

Budweiser

Busch

Killian’s

Kirin

Labatt Blue

Land Shark Lager

Michelob

Mickey’s

Miller

Molson Canadian

O’Doul’s

Olde English 800

Pabst Blue Ribbon

Red Stripe

Rolling Rock

Sam Adams

Schlitz

ShockTop

If You’re in the ‘Big Spender’ Category

Finally, if you are traveling and stay in a hotel, make sure it is a fair hotel!