This holiday, give the gift of good union jobs

(Dec. 11, 2018) — As you search for perfect holiday gifts for your loved ones, remember to look for the union label so your presents give the gift of good jobs. Below is a wide range of gift possibilities, from clothes to games to sports equipment and more, made by union-members across the country.

The Washington State Labor Council’s Union Goods and Services Committee has posted Buy Union, Washington! providing links to various resources — both in the state and nationally — to identify union-made goods and services, and unionized stores where you can do your shopping. Another great resource is Labor 411, which regularly updates lists of union-made food, beverages and gifts for various specific occasions. For example, check out it’s union-made shopping lists for general holiday giftsgifts for her, gifts for him, and gifts for kids.

The following list was compiled by the AFL-CIO from Union Plus, Labor 411, the AFL-CIO Union Label and Service Trades Department (UL&STD), and the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM) website.

Apparel and Accessories

 

  • Carhartt
  • Filson clothes and bags
  • Garnier Fructis hair care products
  • Joseph Abboud
  • Nunn Bush shoes
  • Phillips-Van Heusen
  • Red Wing Shoes
  • Shinola watches
  • Winston Leather
  • Wolverine boots
  • More clothing and apparel

Games and Toys

 

  • Boggle
  • Candy Land
  • Clue
  • Connect Four
  • Cranium
  • Easy-Bake
  • The Game of Life
  • G.I. Joe
  • Heroscape
  • Marvel & Disney toys and games made by Hasbro
  • Memory
  • Mousetrap
  • Mr. Potato Head
  • My Little Pony
  • Operation
  • Play-Doh
  • Rubik’s
  • Sorry
  • Strawberry Shortcake
  • Tinkertoy
  • Tonka
  • Transformers
  • Trivial Pursuit
  • Twister
  • Weebles
  • Yahtzee
  • Check out other games.

Sports Equipment

 

  • American Athletic gym equipment
  • Bell Sports
  • Ebonite Bowling Balls
  • Louisville Slugger
  • Remington Arms
  • Standard Golf Company
  • Wilson Sporting Goods
  • Other sports equipment

Tools

 

  • Armstrong
  • Black & Decker Tools
  • Channellock
  • Craftsman
  • Cutco knives
  • Klein Tools
  • Ridgid
  • SnapOn Tools
  • Stanley Hand Tools
  • Union Tools
  • Warwood
  • More tools

Stocking Stuffers

 

  • Rayovac batteries
  • Bic lighters
  • Allan Traditional Candy Canes and other candies
  • Boyer Mallo cups and other candies
  • Brown & Haley holiday gift boxes, baskets, tins and packages
  • Dare Foods Limited variety of gums, jellies, hard candy and gift tubs
  • Frankford Candy & Chocolate holiday candy toys, gift baskets, tins boxes and packs
  • Ghirardelli chocolates
  • Hershey chocolates
  • Jelly Belly
  • Jordan Almonds
  • Laffy Taffy
  • Linette Quality Chocolates
  • Nestle chocolates
  • Pearson’s Candy Company
  • Sconza Candy Company
  • See’s Candies
  • Other union-made snacks

Wine and Spirits

 

  • Andre champagne
  • Arbor Mist
  • C.K. Mondavi
  • Chateau Ste. Michelle
  • Cook’s champagne
  • Gallo Estate wines
  • Gallo of Sonoma
  • St. Supery
  • Tott’s champagne
  • Turning Leaf
  • More wine and spirits

Beer

 

  • Bass Pale Ale
  • Beck’s
  • Blue Moon
  • Budweiser
  • Busch
  • Killian’s
  • Kirin
  • Labatt Blue
  • Land Shark Lager
  • Michelob
  • Mickey’s
  • Miller
  • Molson Canadian
  • O’Doul’s
  • Olde English 800
  • Pabst Blue Ribbon
  • Red Stripe
  • Rolling Rock
  • Sam Adams
  • Schlitz
  • ShockTop
  • More union-made beer

If You’re in the ‘Big Spender’ Category

 

Check out many other gift ideas from GetItUnion.com by the Fire Fighters (IAFF).

Finally, if you are traveling and stay in a hotel, make sure it is a fair hotel!

