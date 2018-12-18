WSLC seeks nominees for Board of Industrial Insurance Appeals

OLYMPIA (Dec. 18, 2018) — The Board of Industrial Insurance Appeals (BIIA) is an independent quasi-judicial state agency that hears appeals related to workers’ compensation claims and decisions of Department of Labor and Industries’ Division of Occupational Safety and Health. The BIIA is governed by three board members, appointed by the governor, representing business, labor, and public interests. The labor appointee is selected from a list submitted to the governor’s office by the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO.

The current labor appointee’s term ends on June 17, 2019, and the WSLC is seeking qualified nominees who are interested in this position.

Minimum Qualifications

● Bachelor’s Degree

● Strategic/Management-level experience in supervising personnel and budget analysis

● Ability to research complex legal theories

● Knowledge of Washington State’s workers’ compensation laws

● Knowledge of Washington State’s Industrial Safety and Health Act

● Ability to present to legislative committees

● Willingness to submit to possible State Senate confirmation

● Ability to work in a team setting

● Ability to set aside personal political ideology and ambition in favor of the greater good

● Ability to think independently and rely on data to make thoughtful decisions

● Willingness and ability to attend local union meetings and events

● Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Desirable Qualifications

● Law Degree, Masters of Public Administration, or similar advanced degree

● Experience as a manager, representative, in-house counsel, or policy analyst for a labor union

● Familiarity with Washington State Executive Ethics standards

● Familiarity with Washington State Civil Service laws and regulations

● Familiarity with Washington State Open Public Meetings Act

● Familiarity with Washington State Public Records Retention and Disclosure requirements

● Ability to delegate day-to-day management of the agency

● Pleasant, friendly, positive demeanor

To apply, please submit a cover letter, resume or C.V., and a writing sample, to the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO by Jan. 31, 2019.

Materials should be sent via USPS or email to:

Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO

Attn: Willa Kamakahi

321 16th Ave S.

Seattle, WA 98144

wkamakahi@wslc.org

Questions about the position may be directed to the incumbent labor member, Frank Fennerty, at frank.fennerty@biia.wa.gov or to Joe Kendo, WSLC Government Affairs Director, at jkendo@wslc.org.

Widely considered to be the voice of labor in our state, the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, is the largest labor organization in Washington State, representing and providing services to over 600 local unions and their 450,000 rank-and-file members.